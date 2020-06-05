CORUNNA — A Morrice man will spend at least four years in prison for threatening workers at the local Department of Health and Human Services office this past year.
Matthew Jamieson, 32, was sentenced Thursday in 35th Circuit Court on a single felony count of making a false report or threat of terrorism to four to 20 years in prison.
He told a Department of Health and Human Services employee he “was going to bring his AKs” and “blow this s**t up.” Jamieson was arrested after the incident at the Corunna DHHS branch Nov. 18, 2019.
“I made a threat to a person in a building,” Jamieson admitted during his plea hearing Feb. 6.
Prosecutors and court staff originally screened Jamieson for sentencing to mental health court, but were unable to approve him because of prior convictions for assault.
Jamieson also has numerous minor traffic-related citations in Shiawassee County that date back to 2006.
Jamieson was charged with the terroristic threats charge, along with two counts each of resisting/obstructing a police officer and threatening a worker with physical harm, also felony charges.
He was arraigned Nov. 20, 2019, in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Court records indicate he posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond Nov. 21, 2019, and had been free since that time.
Stewart ordered him to pay fines and costs totaling more than $800 and credited him with three days served in jail.
