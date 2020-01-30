CORUNNA — A 56-year-old Clio man died Wednesday after driving into the median along I-69 and crashing into the Looking Glass River west of State Road.
According to a press release issued by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, the man was trapped inside the pickup truck, which was partially submerged in the river.
“(D)eputies … were dispatched to a one-vehicle personal injury accident on eastbound I-69 near mile marker 113,” the release said. “Upon arriving, police found the victim’s vehicle had drifted off the roadway into the median where it struck a sign and section of guardrail. The vehicle then continued for a short distance before launching over a concrete barrier and landing into the Looking Glass River.”
The victim was trapped in the vehicle for about 30 minutes before he could be freed.
“The driver was entrapped in his vehicle with icy cold water inside while fire and rescue personnel worked to extricated him,” the release said. “The victim was given CPR during the rescue effort and was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.”
The freeway was closed in both directions following the crash, about 10:30 a.m. Drivers were directed off the road at Grand River Road near Bancroft and at M-52 near Perry.
A heavy-duty wrecker with a boom had to be used to remove the vehicle from the river.
The victim was not identified before press time today.
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, Perry Fire Rescue, Michigan State Police, Morrice Police Department, Shiawassee Township Fire, Perry Police Department, Vernon Township Fire and LSW Fire Department all assisted at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.