MORRICE — The Morrice Village Council Tuesday discussed via Zoom a possible noise ordinance for off-road vehicles (ORVs).
The council also discussed at length a possible village ordinance that would restrict ORVs to a certain decibel level and keep dirt bikes and quads from operating on public property or streets. Numerous residents have complained to the council about this issue recently, council members noted.
One Morrice resident expressed concerns during the meeting that her neighbor’s children were riding dirt bikes “at all hours,” and due to her irregular work schedule, it was difficult for her to sleep with the noise coming from next door.
“When I’m on a conference call, it’s super-loud,” Carissa Dell told the council. “I have my windows shut and you can hear it. I don’t want to lose my job, but they’re not very happy with me. That’s the reason I’m complaining. It’s not like I haven’t tried to work with (the neighbor) and her boys.”
Several council members said they would look into purchasing a decibel meter to determine what constitutes “too loud” inside village limits, and the council would then decide the best course of action.
In other business Tuesday, the council also voted 7-0 to increase the price from $4 to $5 per tire for disposal.
n The council voted 7-0 to conduct trick-or-treating at 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween, the same as other, non-COVID years.
However, the village usually hosts an event with free doughnuts and cider, which will not occur this year due to the high risk of COVID transmission in a small area.
“Remember, we’re still under social distancing,” council member Phil Hruska said, regarding Halloween festivities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.