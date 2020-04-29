Morrice cancels homecoming festival

MORRICE — The Morrice Homecoming Festival Committee announced Tuesday that this year’s event has been canceled because of a lack of funding.
The motion to cancel the event was made by committee member and Morrice Police Chief Matt Balsley during a joint virtual meeting between the Morrice Village Council and the Homecoming Festival Committee.
The village council voted 7-0 in support of the committee’s recommendation to cancel the festival, which was set for June 27, acknowledging the economic hardships.
“We rely on funding through our donations and obviously that’s just not going to happen this year unfortunately,” Balsley said. “It’s a sad thing that we have to do, you know, people have put a lot of work into it. Hopefully next year we can look back at it. Hopefully times are different then.”
Tuesday’s cancellation marks the second time in three years that the Homecoming Festival has been forced to take a hiatus, as organizers were unable to conduct the event in 2018.
A gofundme page for the festival, set up in November 2019, had received no financial pledges as of Tuesday. The page has been removed.
This year’s festival was set to include a parade, a bike/wagon decoration contest and fireworks.
