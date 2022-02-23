FLINT — The federal lawsuit filed by a New York man against Mark Latunski, who is awaiting trial on open murder and mutilation charges in Shiawassee County, was dismissed Tuesday after the man’s attorney withdrew from the case, according to a federal court filing.
James Carlsen, of Suffolk County in New York, filed the federal civil lawsuit in Michigan’s Eastern District, sought unspecified monetary damages from Latunski, whom Carlsen had met online through Latunski’s ex-husband.
Carlsen traveled to Michigan from New York, and stayed with Latunski for several days in October 2019, and the two men engaged in role-playing and BDSM sexual acts. Carlsen, after being tied up by Latunski, fled the Tyrell Road residence and told police he believed he had been drugged.
The lawsuit claimed Latunski tied Carlsen down with locks, chains and leather straps, telling him “he wasn’t going anywhere.” Carlsen cut himself loose from the restraints with a knife when Latunski was sleeping.
Carlsen said in the suit he was able to retrieve his cellphone and run down the road. He called police and they dropped him off at a nearby gas station where he called Latunski.
With no money and nowhere to go, he eventually returned to Latunski’s residence for several days until his return bus ticket to New York was valid.
No criminal charges were filed at the time of the incident, due to the encounter being consensual.
Latunski, 51, is charged with open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a human body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek. Latunski allegedly met Bacon for a consensual sexual encounter and then killed him on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2019 at Latunski’s Tyrell Road home in Bennington Township.
Michigan State Police troopers discovered Bacon’s body in Latunski’s basement while conducting a search after receiving a tip.
Latunski allegedly told police he killed Bacon in his basement and consumed some body parts.
The murder suspect was sent for a competency exam in January 2020. He was found incompetent in February 2020 and has been held at the Saline Center for Forensic Psychiatry since that time.
He has since been ruled competent to stand trial, which will likely begin in April.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday in 35th Circuit Court, and Latunski’s attorneys are seeking permission to conduct an independent psychiatric evaluation.
In a separate incident, in November 2019, Michigan State Police were again called to the vicinity of Latunski’s home after a different man fled the home. Police said the man had been chained or tied up in the basement during a consensual encounter, but escaped after becoming frightened and ran down the road nearly naked.
