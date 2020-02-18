ANTRIM TWP. — Two people were taken to Sparrow Health System in Lansing with non-life-threatening injuries following a Monday morning crash in the 11000 block of South Morrice Road.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, a 32-year-old woman and 35-year-old man, both of Owosso, were transported from the scene of the head-on crash.
Both drivers were briefly trapped in their vehicles. Perry Area Fire Rescue responded to the scene to help with extrication. One car was flipped onto its side.
The cause of the crash is unknown, however, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a blood draw was conducted on the male.
A helicopter was called to the scene, however, it eventually was canceled when the drivers were extricated.
