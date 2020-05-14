CORUNNA — Paul Latunski, the brother of Mark Latunski, who himself is charged with murder, was arraigned Wednesday morning on two felony counts of assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly breaking into his brother’s former house with a shotgun and threatening the current resident.
Mark Latunski’s family and the people who purchased his home at a bank auction are at odds over who owns the residence.
Paul Latunski was arraigned on two felony assault charges Wednesday morning in 66th District Court by Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond, but Paul Latunski is currently listed as an inmate at the jail.
His next court appearances are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. May 20 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. May 26 for a preliminary examination.
Numerous calls to Owosso attorney Justin English, whom Paul Latunski claimed is representing him, seeking comment on the situation were not returned.
Mark Latunski is accused of killing and partially cannibalizing Kevin Bacon in December 2019. The Tyrrell Road home where the murder allegedly occurred was sold by Latunski’s bank in foreclosure following his arrest.
Latunski’s brother Paul Latunski, 49, of Morrice, claimed several weeks ago that he has been named as the legal conservator for Mark Latunski’s property.
That property, however, sold at auction Feb. 26 for about $101,000 to an undisclosed buyer, whom The Argus-Press is not identifying. That buyer’s son now resides at Mark Latunski’s former property, and Paul Latunski has allegedly broken into the property at least twice and changed the locks.
During one of those alleged break-ins March 28, the victim claims Paul Latunski had a shotgun, pointed it at him and a friend, and demanded he leave the property. Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene.
The Argus-Press requested relevant police reports from the Sheriff’s Office, but since the investigation was ongoing, the records were not be released at that time. Another request for those records was submitted Wednesday, but has not yet been answered.
Paul Latunski claims the events since his brother’s arrest for Bacon’s murder are very different than what has been reported in the media. He also claims the property was sold illegally and “still rightfully belongs to him.”
According to an emergency order issued Feb. 26 by Shiawassee County Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, the property does not officially transfer to the buyer until Aug. 22. The order was issued almost simultaneously with the auction.
In Michigan, each count of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $2,000.
Paul Latunski has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County except for three minor traffic-related civil infractions.
Mark Latunski is currently being held at the state of Michigan’s psychiatric center in Ypsilanti, where medical professionals will determine whether he is competent to stand trial for the murder and mutilation of Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek. If convicted of murder in Michigan, state law requires lifetime incarceration without the possibility of parole.
