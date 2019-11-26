MORRICE — Reports Monday afternoon that a man had escaped from being chained in a basement, was able to break free, and was running away from his alleged captor turned out not to be completely accurate.
According to Michigan State Police Lt. Dave Kaiser, a man was — in fact ‚ running away from being chained up in a basement, but it was the result of a consensual sexual encounter with another man.
“…One was chained up in basement,” Kaiser said. “There was some role playing, and BDSM-type stuff going on. (The man) was released from the chains when the act was over. The two men then went upstairs, were laying in bed, and the man who was chained up got a little freaked out and fled the residence.”
Kaiser said the other man gave chase.
“He wasn’t trying to get away from the other guy,” Kaiser said. “He wasn’t completely naked; he was wearing a $300 leather cape, and that’s the reason the other man was chasing him.”
Michigan State Police units responded to the call, but due to the nature of the incident, no criminal charges were filed, and both men were released.
“The guy that was chasing the other one just wanted his leather cape back,” Kaiser said.
(1) comment
Keepin' it classy, Shiawassee County! LOL
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.