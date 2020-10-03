MORRICE — Having grown up in the village of Morrice, Nick Crugher has long recognized the need for housing in the area.
With years of experience in the construction industry and a realtor’s license as well, Crugher, 37, has developed plans to offer prospective buyers a new option along South Morrice Road: condominiums.
A special use permit request for Ridgefield Condos — a four-building, 16-unit multifamily development brought forward by Crugher’s firm, Grit Building Contractors — will go before the Morrice Planning Commission at 6 p.m. Oct. 15. The meeting will be open to the public, according to village Clerk Karen McGuire, at the Morrice Fire Hall, 401 Main. St. Masks and social distancing will be required.
If advanced by the planning commission, the proposed development would go before the village council for final approval.
Planning commission and village council members previously OK’d a rezoning request for the site, Crugher said, agreeing to redesignate the land as R-M1 — multiple family residential — in 2019.
“I wanted to bring this into Morrice because this is the town I care for,” Crugher said via phone Thursday. “I’ve been talking to other Realtors around the area and they said they get calls all the time for rentals or condos, you know, there’s older couples that want to move into condos and they still want to stay in Morrice so I kind of figured this could be an opportunity for us.”
The development would be spread across four buildings, each featuring two two-story units in the middle with single-story units on each end, all with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and their own garage, for a total of four units per building, according to Crugher.
Each condo will be about 1,300 square feet and will cost about $209,900.
The total project, an estimated $2.5-million investment, would be financed by Elysian Property Management, a company Crugher co-owns with business partner Hunter White.
“I wanted to kind of grow the town,” Crugher said. “I’ve lived here my whole life and I just want to see something good come into town.”
For more information about the proposed development, visit morrice.mi.us.
(1) comment
$200,000 to live in non-detached housing aka an apartment. No thanks.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.