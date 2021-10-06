Judge rejects motion to recuse self in murder case

CORUNNA — Defense attorneys for an accused murderer filed a motion seeking to disqualify presiding Judge Matthew Stewart because he previously represented the defendant in the man’s divorce case.
Stewart, however, denied the request, according to 35th Circuit Court records.
The motion, filed by Mark Latunski’s defense attorney Mary Chartier, claimed Stewart could not act impartially because he previously represented Latunski while working as an attorney in 2012.
“This court’s previous representation of Mr. Latunski creates an objective and reasonable perception that its continued assignment in this matter would create an appearance of impropriety and will also violate Mr. Latunski’s constitutional right to due process,” Chartier’s motion states. “Based on objective and reasonable perceptions, as well as this court’s knowledge and familiarity with Mr. Latunski’s long-standing mental health issues, there is a serious risk of bias with regard to this court that will impact Mr. Latunski’s due process rights.”
According to Michigan Court Rules, a judge’s disqualification is warranted only if the judge was the attorney for “a party within the preceding two years,” as Stewart points out in his opinion and order.
“While still in private practice, I represented (Latunski) in his divorce action,” Stewart writes. “Nearly a decade later, (Latunski) stands charged with open murder and mutilation of a dead body.”
In his ruling, Stewart noted that the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office had previously represented Latunski, and Stewart had presided over the case for 215 days before the motion to disqualify was filed by Latunski’s new defense counsel, Chartier & Nyamfukudza PLC, which Latunski retained in May.
Additionally, Michigan Court Rules require a motion for disqualification of a judge to be filed with 14 days of appointment of counsel.
In this case, Chartier filed her motion 19 days after being retained. She said via email Tuesday she would not appeal the decision.
Latunski is charged with open murder and mutilation of a human body in connection with the December 2019 murder of Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek.
Early in the case, the Public Defender’s Office filed notice of an insanity defense, and Latunski was sent to the state psychiatric center for an examination. He was eventually found competent to stand trial for Bacon’s murder, and his case was bound over to Circuit Court.
According to online circuit court records, a settlement conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 10. If the case proceeds to trial, it likely won’t begin before January 2022.
If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires life in prison without the possibility of parole.
