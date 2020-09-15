PERRY TWP. — Bright Beginnings Learning Center No. 3 this past week reported three cases of COVID-19 among children, according to the new state of Michigan website detailing school outbreaks.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services lists two types of COVID-19 outbreaks: new and ongoing.
The day care outbreak is listed under the “ongoing” category.
The business, 2312 W. Lansing Road, is licensed for up to 88 children aged two weeks to 12 years. It is open 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A call to the number listed on Bright Beginnings website this morning apparently went to a fax machine. Messages via email and Facebook seeking comment were not returned before press time.
According to the state, and according to the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists’ definition, schools found by the health department to have two or more COVID-19 cases in which those people may have shared exposure at the school grounds and are not from the same household (with the exception of dorms and off-campus housing) are included.
The state notes that if a child’s school is listed, the local health department and school known to be investigating will contact families directly if there was possible exposure to coronavirus at school.
Students or staff who were exposed to COVID-19 outside of the school grounds and whom official don’t think spread the disease in the school grounds (due to quarantine, self-isolation, etc.) are not included.
According to MDHHS, cases as of Monday in Michigan now total 112,612 confirmed and 11,675 probable cases. Deaths now stand at 6,601 with an additional 320 probable fatalities.
Colleges and universities have been the major sites of outbreaks this fall in the state.
The largest new outbreak reported on the state website is at Michigan State University where it reported off campus student housing has 203 COVID-19 cases.
Other large outbreaks include Ferris State University with 28, Michigan Technological University with 13 (plus three in an ongoing outbreak), Davenport University with six and Aquinas College with three.
Ongoing outbreaks include Central Michigan University with 271 cases, Calvin College with 11, Adrian College with 229, Northwood University with 35, Grand Valley State University with 438, Hope College with 11, University of Michigan with 77, Eastern Michigan University with 19 and Siena Heights University with nine.
