CORUNNA — After a day of testimony in a preliminary hearing, Judge Ward Clarkson ruled Friday there is ample evidence for Mark Latunski to stand trial for the December 2019 murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon, and bound Latunski over to 35th Circuit Court fior further proceedings.
Latunski, who is charged with open murder and mutilation of a body in Bacon’s death, is scheduled to appear at 8 a.m. Oct. 30 in circuit court. Clarkson also ordered Latunski heldd without bond; he will remain at the state’s forensic center, likely until his trial begins.
Following Latunski’s arrest, he was sent for a psychiatric evaluation at the state’s forensic psychiatry center in Ypsilanti.
His transfer to the facility was delayed until late June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He eventually was ruled incompetent to stand trial. Clarkson ordered him held at the state’s forensic psychiatry center.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said Bacon’s death should “only exist in the pages of a horror book.”
“It takes you to the deepest depths of human depravity imaginable,” Koerner said. “It takes you to places and spaces people cannot fathom exist outside of fiction.”
If convicted of open murder, Michigan law requires a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Kevin Bacon’s parents, Karl and Pamela Bacon, said they were pleased Latunski’s trial is moving forward after an insanity plea and COVID-19 related procedural delays. They also both expressed doubt Latunski is legitimately mentally incompetent to stand trial and are hoping he is convicted and sentenced to the maximum punishment under the law.
“I believe this is a cover to try to get off,” Karl Bacon said. “He’s tried it in the past and it’s worked. Just another attempt on his part to get off.”
Pamela Bacon had been doubtful Latunski would be brought to trial for her son’s death. Friday, though, she was optimistic after Clarkson sent Latunski’s case to circuit court.
“We had plenty of doubts we would ever get what we needed,” she said.
Bacon’s body was discovered after Michigan State Police, acting on a request for assistance from the Clayton Township Police Department, went to Latunski’s 703 W. Tyrrell Road residence Dec. 28, 2019.
Latunski the same day and was arraigned Dec. 30, 2019, on the felony counts of open murder and mutilation of a human body.
Numerous MSP troopers testified Friday morning about what they witnessed when they went to Latunski’s residence while investigating Bacon’s disappearance five days earlier.
Trooper Robert Viviano said he had arrested Latunski several weeks before that date on an outstanding child support warrant, so he was familiar with the suspect. Viviano said he knocked on Latunski’s door, and when Latunski answered, he was “shirtless and wearing a leather kilt.” Viviano asked to search the house, for which Latunski gave consent. During the ensuing search, Viviano observed a room in Latunski’s basement.
“There were chains hanging from the wall,” Viviano testified. “I peeked into the room to my right and observed (Bacon) hanging from the ceiling over what appeared to be a trap door. I pulled my head back and exclaimed, ‘Oh my God. Oh my God.’”
Viviano and another trooper placed Latunski in handcuffs, and the troopers called for additional investigators.
Michigan State Police Det./Sgt. James Moore testified he went to Latunski’s residence at about 2 a.m. Dec. 28, and obtained a search warrant before interviewing Latunski. According to Moore, he observed a pulley system connected to a rope from a rafter, from which Kevin Bacon’s body was hanging.
Moore said Latunski admitted to the murder.
Latunski allegedly said that after he killed Bacon, he went upstairs and “noticed it was a new moon,” and he told the trooper he normally liked to eat Rocky Mountain oysters — bull testicles — during the lunar event.
Latunski told troopers his name was “Vilko Olykos Vilkos.” Each means “wolf” in different Eastern European languages. Latunski later signed legal documents using that name.
Following the testimony by the troopers, MSP forensic examiner Rebecca Ray testified she conducted DNA tests of a skillet.
Latunski allegedly used the kitchen pan to fry parts of Bacon’s body. She said Kevin Bacon’s DNA was found in the skillet, and Latunski’s DNA was found on the handle. She also testified Bacon’s and Latunski’s DNA were found on a knife Latunski allegedly used to commit the murder.
Dr. Patrick Hansma later performed the autopsy on Bacon’s body, and said he found two stab wounds to the back of Bacon’s neck, a deep cut across his throat that probably was the cause of death, and a second superficial cut on his throat.
