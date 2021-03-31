Fire destroys building

MORRICE — A building appears to be a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning at 1555 W. Lansing Road in Morrice.
At least three fire engines and a dozen emergency vehicles responded to the call. Part of Lansing Road was closed down for several hours.
The Perry, Morrice, Shiawassee Township and Laingsburg Sciota-Woodhull fire departments responded to the scene, along with Perry police and Michigan State Police.
