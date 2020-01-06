MORRICE — The Morrice branch of the Community District Library will host a culinary tips and techniques demonstration with Chef Michelle Bommarito from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Morrice Senior Center.
“Michelle will share her passion and love for being a professional chef and demonstrate how to create an array of recipes from the book, ‘The Kitchen Daughter by Jael McHenry,’” branch manager Jeni Oliver said.
Information will be shared about mulled cider, hot chocolate, bean soup, shortbread, biscuits and sausage gravy, butternut squash soup, and chicken noodle soup.
Space is limited, so pre-registration is required. Call the library at (517) 625-7911 to reserve a seat.
