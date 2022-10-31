NEW LOTHROP — Ben Almasy has led New Lothrop’s baseball team to more than 200 victories in the past six seasons.

Inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021, he has compiled a 206-37-1 mark at New Lothrop. And over the past two decades, the 1992 Mt. Morris graduate has posted a 556-160-4 mark including an 11-year stint at Mt. Morris, a two-year stay at Flint Southwestern and a one-year stint at Flint Hamady.

