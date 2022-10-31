NEW LOTHROP — Ben Almasy has led New Lothrop’s baseball team to more than 200 victories in the past six seasons.
Inducted into the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021, he has compiled a 206-37-1 mark at New Lothrop. And over the past two decades, the 1992 Mt. Morris graduate has posted a 556-160-4 mark including an 11-year stint at Mt. Morris, a two-year stay at Flint Southwestern and a one-year stint at Flint Hamady.
But now Almasy is fighting the toughest battle of his life — coping with NASH (Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitus) and waiting to receive a liver transplant. NASH is a form of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Almasy — who reluctantly announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as New Lothrop’s baseball coach due to health reasons — said that he has been fighting NASH for years, but it became much worse in March when he underwent a hernia operation.
“It got worse when I had hernia surgery in March,” Almasy said. “And that’s when everything got worse.”
Almasy was hospitalized during parts of last season’s baseball season — when the pain and effects of the disease became much more severe. When he missed his first baseball game in 20 years of coaching during the district tournament, it was hard for him and his team, he said.
The Hornets compiled a 33-5 season a year ago and finished second in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference.
“It was a tough baseball season,” Almasy said. “If it wasn’t for Adam Johnson and the other coaches taking care of me, it would have been even more difficult. Adam has been with me for so long, he didn’t really skip a beat. But it was taking a toll on me and the kids, too.”
Almasy’s wife, Tonya, said she remembers going to the Chesaning game with her husband the same day he got out of the hospital for treatment. She said right now it is a waiting game for her husband.
“He’s doing pretty well right now and we’re just waiting for the transplant,” Tonya said. “He’s going to Henry Ford and we have to travel there about every week or so.”
She said her husband will miss baseball and being around the players next spring, but his health is his No. 1 priority right now. Stepping down was a hard decision for him, she said.
“It was a decision that I don’t think he was ready to make,” she said. “He loves working with the kids.”
Almasy, in his first season at New Lothrop, led the Hornets to the Division 3 state championship game. New Lothrop went 41-4 and lost 12-0 to Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett in the state finals. He has led the Hornets to three regional crowns (2016, 2018, 2021) and five district championships.
New Lothrop athletic director Kevin Murphy said that the vacant New Lothrop baseball coaching position has now been posted.
Ben Almasy said it’s unclear when his liver transplant will take place. Not knowing when it will happen is the most difficult part of the situation, he said. It’s also the reason he couldn’t be certain he would be ready for the upcoming season.
“(School officials) wanted me to decide by Oct. 21 — I just medically can’t give them a date,” Almasy said. “It’s a process. You’re not sure. It’s up to them.”
Almasy said he is currently No. 1 on Henry Ford’s list to receive a transplant.
“It’s world-renowned and the people are the best,” he said. “I’ve been going through the process the past six months. It takes a long time. You have to do a number of things to your body — getting it prepped — it takes time and then unfortunately there are people who are sicker and unfortunately they have to go ahead of you if you’re not as bad as certain people. So you’re kind of up and down on this list and you don’t know. But you have to be ready when they say it’s time.”
This fall, Almasy said that his health is better and he’s feeling OK.
“It hasn’t been horrible,” Almasy said. “I guess the worst thing is, not knowing what is going to happen — wanting it to happen and to get it done.”
Almasy said the soonest it could happen would be November. He said he plans on coaching baseball again after he takes care of his medical situation.
Experts say the liver transplant survival rate is 89% after one year, with a five-year survival rate of 72 percent. The 20-year rate for transplant patients is better than 50 percent. Most donated livers come from people who have died, but less commonly transplants could involve a living donor whose tissue is a match and donates a part of the liver.
“As soon as they give me a new one, I will have the surgery and after a few months of rehab, I’ll be back on my feet,” Almasy said. “It’s just a matter of when that is going to be.
Almasy he said he will always be grateful for the opportunity to coach at New Lothrop. While Almasy and his family still live in Mt. Morris, he has a special fondness for New Lothrop.
“(New Lothrop) will always be No. 1, no doubt, and it always will be, too,” Almasy said. “When I came in, my dad had just passed away. They were very welcoming when I got there and I have so many good friends there now. Every year has been good there. There are a lot of good people there and the program is in good shape.”
There’s been a litany of great players that he’s had the privilege of coaching at New Lothrop too, he said.
“I was able to coach Brady (Birchmeier) which was important (the past four years),” Almasy said. “I’m looking at Nick Johnson, Garza and Pope, Quentin Taylor, Kollin Lienau. I’ve got pictures of them all in my room. All of the kids were important but those were the crazy good players. I never thought I’d get to coach players like that. I’ll be in a different spot for a while, but I still want to get back in the game.”
