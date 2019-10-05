New Lothrop homecoming court, events announced

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop homecoming week begins Monday.
For this year’s festivities, students at New Lothrop are going to the movies, with spirit days highlighting “The Breakfast Club,” “The Hunger Games,” “The Great Gatsby,” “The Avengers,” and “Friday Night Lights.”
The powderpuff football game is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chesaning High School.
The homecoming parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with grand marshals Larry and Peggy Bulemore, followed by the homecoming game against Chesaning at 7 p.m.
The homecoming dance is 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 12 in the high school cafeteria. Tickets are $5 each.
The senior homecoming court is Zach Savage, Austin Barnette, Alyssa Miller, Emma Bruff, Kayla Clark and Trevor Bishop.
Homecoming class representatives are freshmen Avery Krupp and Monte Minion, sophomores Ivy Copes and Jordan Belmer, and juniors Makayla Lienau and Jaren Bowman.
