MAPLE GROVE TWP. — The Twin Township Ambulance queen of hearts drawing did not find a winner in the latest drawing.
The fundraiser costs $1 per ticket. If the number/card drawn has the queen of hearts, the winner takes home the jackpot.
Joe Witbeck chose No. 45 but it uncovered the 5 of spades. Joe took home $25. The jackpot is expected to be $700.
Tickets are available at Tip N Point, New Lothrop; Bauman Brothers Auto Parts, Layton Corners; Big Joe’s, Layton Corners; and Auto Tech Specialists and Golden Comb, Montrose.
The proceeds pay the bonus payment for Twin Township Ambulance EMS staff.
So far numbers 5, 8, 13, 29, 33 and 45 have been drawn.
