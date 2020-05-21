NEW LOTHROP — Twin Township Ambulance is seeking candidates to fill four open positions on its board of directors.
The ambulance service is accepting nominations from June 2-7 through twinems.org or by dropping off nominations at the base, 7900 Saginaw St. in New Lothrop, during normal business hours.
Open Seats include representatives for Maple Grove Township (three-year term), village of New Lothrop (three-year term), Hazelton Township (two-year term) and an at-large position (two-year term).
