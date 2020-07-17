FLINT — A former New Lothrop football coach was sentenced July 8 to five years probation for recording a 14-year-old nude girl at a tanning salon in Clio in April 2019.
Jacob Randolph Emmendorfer, 43, of Montrose, who coached the Hornets for six years — 2003-08 — before leaving for Davison — avoided prison time with the probation sentence.
He was also ordered by 7th Circuit Court Judge Mark Latchana to pay court costs and fines, register as a sex offender, and is prohibited from having contact with any unrelated minors under 17. Emmendorfer was also sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for two days served.
Emmendorfer had been charged with four felony counts, including capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime and one count of child sexually abusive material (CSAM).
However, as the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in February, all but the capturing/distributing an image of an unclothed person charges were dismissed.
Police arrested Emmendorfer in April 2019, shortly after he stood on top of a tanning bed and used his phone to record the minor girl in the next booth.
Emmendorfer’s New Lothrop teams compiled a 53-16 record. His 2006 Hornets team won the Division 8 Michigan state championship, defeating Crystal Falls Forest Park 34-13 in the state final.
After the 2008 season, Emmendorfer left to become Davison’s head football coach and a gym teacher. Following the charges, Emmendorfer was placed on unpaid leave, and was later terminated by Davison Community Schools.
