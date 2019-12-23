NEW LOTHROP — For Julia Martin, helping people has always been the goal, whether it be lifting her teammates up on the softball field or volunteering at her church.
It was that precise drive to help others that prompted Martin, a senior at New Lothrop High School, to job shadow a nurse practitioner.
“I kind of thought I wanted to go into nursing, but then I did a job shadow and I didn’t really think it was for me, so I started looking more into engineering,” Martin said. “I like helping people and I always wanted to go into the medical side of things — I don’t want to go into the gory stuff — but I still want to be able to incorporate that into something I do.”
The 17-year-old currently maintains a 4.13 GPA, while taking advanced placement courses in calculus and literature, and serving as a member of the National Honor Society (NHS).
Athletically, Martin is a four-year, all-conference shortstop for the Hornets’ softball team — with school records for batting average in a season, hits, runs batted in and runs scored.
“I like the competition,” she said. “I like working with the team, being a part of a team.”
Prior to her freshman year, Martin also decided to run for New Lothrop’s cross country team as a means to get in shape for softball. She completed her fourth and final season this past fall.
“(Cross country) takes a lot more mental than it does physical, you can push your body a lot harder than you probably think you can,” Martin said. “Most things in life are more in your head than they are physically.”
Jessica Marcet, who has had Martin in her algebra II and pre-calculus classes at New Lothrop High School, said Martin is a great role model for her peers.
“She’s polite, respectful and a very hard worker. When she sees something that needs to be done, she does it,” Marcet said. “Julia always seems to persevere, even when a task may seem daunting at first. She is not one to quit or give up easily.”
With college soon on the horizon, Martin said she’s leaning toward attending Saginaw Valley State University.
“I want to go into engineering and I hope to do something that focuses on medical, like biomedical engineering,” Martin said.
“Engineering is a big problem-solving, teamwork kind of thing, both of those things stand out to me. I just like the idea of being able to figure stuff out and put stuff together.”
Martin said her decision to pursue engineering in college stems from a variety of factors, namely her love of math and her desire to help people. She added that she’s also gained a considerable amount of insight from her mother, Brenda, who works as a mechanical engineer for Nexteer Automotive in Saginaw.
“She’s talked to me about it and I definitely think that it is a good, solid job to have,” Martin said. “There’s a need for engineers and there’s a good job outlook, so I don’t feel like I would have a problem finding a place to work.”
As Martin approaches the home stretch of her senior year, she said what’s stood out to her the most while attending New Lothrop is the close-knit atmosphere.
“I like how it’s small, I like smaller environments,” Martin said. “I think that this is a lot better suited to me than a big school would be. The teachers, you know them, and you know everybody in the school…All of the teachers are very helpful and are willing to stay after and help you out if you need it.”
