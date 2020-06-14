CDL announces opening of new branch in downtown New Lothrop

NEW LOTHROP — The New Lothrop branch of the Community District Library is set to open Monday in its new location, 9471 Genesee St.
The branch had been located inside of the elementary school before officials decided a new location would benefit both the school and the public library.
“Because Community District Library branch buildings are provided by the local municipalities, the Hazelton Township Board made the decision months ago to lease a vacant building that was a perfect fit for a library,” branch manager Elaine Prine said. “Hazelton Township board members have been very supportive of the library’s need to move, and once we presented the idea for the new downtown location they quickly agreed that it was a great fit for the community.”
The branch’s new hours are noon to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The library formerly was located within New Lothrop Elementary School.
A grand opening at the new location will take place later because of the ongoing limitations on the number of people who may be inside the building at one time.
Both the library and the school spent months planning the separation of the materials, records, furniture and the technology that runs in the background.
After a delay with the statewide restriction on construction because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which halted new carpet and furniture, work resumed in May.
“Many volunteers came together to make this happen,” CDL Director Jami Cromley said. “The library could not have done this without community help because of the amount of preparation from cleaning, drywall work, painting and so much more in order to prepare the building. A generous gift from Wheeler Trucking paid for half of the carpet which was a huge help.”
For more information, call (810) 638-7575.
