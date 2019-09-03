HAZELTON TWP. — In a follow-up report, the National Weather Service said a weak tornado that touched down Thursday night traveled about 2.5 miles on the ground, damaging three homes, as well as several smaller buildings.
An NWS storm report classifed the tornado as an EF-0 with estimated peak winds of about 85 mph. The twister’s path was about 100 yards wide.
According to NWS, the tornado touched down northwest of the corner of Allan and New Lothrop roads about 9:20 p.m. and traveled northeast, lifting off the ground before reaching M-13.
“Maple trees were observed uprooted along the path,” the report states. ” A small garage and pole barn were destroyed. At least one home suffered structural damage, with two homes suffering mostly shingle damage. A propane tank was also moved by the wind.”
The NWS damage survey was conducted Friday.
An EF-0 storm is the weakest level, with winds from 65 to 85 mph.
