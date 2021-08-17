NEW LOTHROP — A Queen of Hearts drawing is set for 8 p.m. this Thursday and every Thursday.
Sponsored by the Twin Township Ambulance board of directors, the fundraiser costs $1 per ticket. If the number drawn has the queen of hearts, the winner takes home the jackpot. So far, the numbers 1, 9, 8, 12 and 17 have been drawn.
Jerry Brown was the latest winner of a $25 pot. The jackpot is expected to be $1,000. Proceeds from the Queen of Hearts pay for EMS staff annual bonuses.
Tickets are available at Big Joes’ at Layton Corners, Bauman Brothers, Tip N Point and Golden Comb in Montrose. Participants need to be present to win.
