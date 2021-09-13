N.L. Troop announces pair of Eagle Scouts

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s Boy Scout Troop 90 this week announced its 35th and 36th Eagle Scouts. Dillan Morell and Jason Weber, were recognized during a Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 29.
Troop 90 was re-established in 1987 and has been producing Eagle Scouts since 1994. Morell and Weber are both seniors at New Lothrop High School and have worked their way up through both Pack 90 as Cub Scouts and Troop 90 to achieve scouting’s highest honor.
After completing the merit badges, service hours, required projects and board of review, Morell achieved Eagle Scout May 17 and Weber earned the award July 25.
Morell is the son of Jeremiah and Imagene Morell of Chesaning. His Eagle Scout project was for the benefit of the Hazelton Fire Department and included building a retaining wall and providing landscaping for their new building in downtown New Lothrop.
Weber is the son of Douglas and Katherine Weber of New Lothrop. His Eagle Scout project was completed at the Chesaning Lions Club hall and included building a fence and enhancing the landscaping around their building.
Both are active at New Lothrop High School on the cross country team, Shiawassee Scholars and National Honor Society. Both hold part-time jobs outside of school.
They also plan to continue their education after high school with Morell planning to pursue a degree in computer science and Weber planning to seek a flight sciences degree.
Nationally, only approximately 6% of scouts complete the requirements to become Eagle Scouts.
State Sen. Ken Horn and State Rep. Ben Frederick were in attendance at the Court of Honor.
