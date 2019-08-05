Hazelton Twp. firefighter ends long career with department

HAZELTON TWP. — Sam Knieper, a Hazelton Township firefighter for more than 54 years, officially retired during a June meeting at the township’s fire hall.
“When I turned 75, I turned in my radio and pager at the next meeting,” Knieper said. “I told them that with all the new young wind we have, who went through the academy and are coming up and becoming firefighters, it was time for me to hang it up.”
Knieper, who turned 75 in May, said he knows the area well because he has lived here his entire life.
“I was born and raised 2 miles away in New Lothrop,” Knieper said. He attended Maple Grove St. Michael Catholic School in Saginaw County’s Maple Grove Township. “And when I got married, I moved 2 miles away from there.”
Knieper’s married his wife Marie April 30, 1966, and the couple have been married for more than 53 years.
“She’s always been supportive of me and I’m really appreciative of that,” Knieper said.
“I started working the day after I got my high school diploma on May 20,” Knieper said. “I started working for General Motors May 21. I started working at Buick and then eventually got my journeyman’s card at Buick as a machine repairman. I ended my career at AC Spark Plug. I worked for General Motors for 37 years. I retired from there Dec. 28, 1998.”
If he had to pick one car from the era he worked at GM, Knieper said he’d go with the first new one he ever purchased.
“I think a 1964 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport would be probably my favorite one,” Knieper said.
For hobbies, Knieper said in the summertime, he and Marie travel north, as opposed to going south, and he’s traveled all over the U.S. and Canada hunting. He said the Jordan River Valley in the Lower Peninsula’s northeast stands out because of its beauty.
“We used to do a lot of cross-country and downhill skiing when we were younger,” Knieper said.
“I’ve been out west, hunting mule deer and elk,” Knieper said. “One trip, I went to St. James Bay in Canada for caribou hunting. Believe it or not, we were 450 miles from the nearest gas station. We had eight 55-gallon tanks of gas we took up there with us. I took four caribou on two trips up there. I’ve always enjoyed hunting.”
The Kniepers have four children — two boys and two girls — along with 13 grandchildren.
Knieper said he plans on enjoying his retirement, and he’s very confident the fire department is in good hands for the foreseeable future.
“From when I started to what we were building, and the equipment we have now, the department is fantastic. It’s really the talk of the surrounding communities,” Knieper said. “It’s fantastic, the building we just put up, the community support the department receives, the new firefighters we have coming in. It’s really unbelievable. Now we run rescues and have extrication equipment and lift assists. All sorts of equipment we didn’t have when I first started. There’s definitely more people who survive things in this day and age. It’s unbelievable what we have now compared to when I started; everything was done by phone. We didn’t have radios. And the safety equipment we have now is fantastic.
“Bob Hopson and Brad Cesal will have no trouble with this department,” Knieper added. “The department is in good hands. I have no doubt of that. It’s been a pleasure and I’m awful thankful for the support of the community and everything they’ve done for us. I’ve got my rewards from the different things that we’ve done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.