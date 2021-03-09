LANSING — Six local men were among 55 troopers graduating from the Michigan State Police’s 138th Trooper School Thursday.
Local graduates included Stevin Jones, Perry (posted to the Brighton Post); Brendon Gute, Owosso (Tri-City); Jacob Moore, New Lothrop (Tri-City); Chad Sheldon, Owosso (Flint); Ryan Fitzko, Lennon (Flint); and Zachary Running, Perry (Lansing).
According to the MSP, the statewide police force has hundreds of trooper vacancies because of attrition. The 139th Trooper Recruit School began Sunday.
During a virtual graduation ceremony at which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote speaker, MSP Col. Joe Gasper administered the oath of office to the graduates.
“We celebrate adding these 55 women and men to the Michigan State Police family,” Gasper said. “I’m excited to see them start a rewarding career serving those who live in Michigan and visit our wonderful state.”
Trooper Anthony Hoffman was elected class orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at the ceremony.
Hoffman received the Team Building Award. Other award recipients included Trooper Janice Dixon who received the Outstanding Performance and Academic Achievement awards and Trooper Zachary Smith who received the Marksmanship Award.
Including the 55 graduates of the 138th Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,225 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,900 enlisted members in the MSP.
The 138th Trooper Recruit School began Sept. 8, 2020, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in firearms, water safety, defensive tactics, patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scene processing and precision driving.
