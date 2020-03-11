NEW HAVEN TWP. — The Shiawassee County Transportation Agency (SATA) is set to expand services in New Haven Township after residents approved a ballot proposal Tuesday, 232-139.
“On behalf of Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA), I very happily congratulate the residents of New Haven Township on yesterday’s millage approval,” Mary Rice, executive director of SATA, said. “I applaud the hard work and dedication of New Haven Township residents and Friends of SATA. Their dedicated efforts resulted in this very successful victory. We look forward to our partnership with New Haven Township.”
SATA provides rides to county residents within its service areas.
New Haven Township will levy about 0.3 of a mill over four years. Officials estimate the township will receive up to $15,497 in the first year.
Rice said that in order for the agency to increase services in a municipality, it must become a “participating governmental unit,” which involves passing a millage to share the burden of costs.
“They will receive a discount on the cost of rides and they will also have the ability to reserve a ride as far as a year in advance,” Rice said. “Another benefit is that residents will be able to reserve recurring rides, so, for example, they could go to dialysis (treatments) three times a week and they could book those appointments as far as a year out.”
The cities of Owosso, Perry, Laingsburg, Corunna and Durand and Owosso, Caledonia, Venice, Bennington, Shiawassee, and Vernon townships are all participating governmental units.
Larry Alpert, chairman of Friends of SATA, a group that supports SATA-related millages in the county and the former executive director of SATA, said New Haven’s vote follows previous trends in the county.
He said more often than not, voters are willing to support SATA and pointed to the 62-37 percent approval.
“Sixty-two-point-five percent, (in favor) — I think any politician would be happy to win by such a margin I think it speaks to the work that many people put in to inform New Haven residents of the benefits of SATA,” Alpert said.
