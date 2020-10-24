New Lothrop homecoming court announced

NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop students recently celebrated homecoming week with a variety of spirit events, and the crowning of a king and queen.
The homecoming court includes Brooke Wenzlick, Ian Gross, Queen Anna Johnson, King Andrew Krupp, Makayla Lienau, Will Muron and Delaynee Bitterman.
The homecoming football game took place Oct. 9 with the Hornets defeating Ovid-Elsie.
Leading up to the game, students took part in Dress for an Island Adventure Day, Honor the Ancient Greeks Day, Western Wear Day and Hornet Pride Day.
A homecoming parade took place before the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.