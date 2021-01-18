Apartment complex residents complain of unresolved issues

NEW LOTHROP — Several residents of the New Lothrop Commons apartments claim their complaints regarding maintenance, lack of heat and hot water, and other issues are being ignored by the company that manages the complex.
The Argus-Press spoke with several residents of the apartment complex, which provides low-income subsidized housing. They all requested that their names not be used out of fear of being evicted for voicing concerns.
“They’ll evict me if you use my name,” the resident said. “They don’t have any problem raising our rent but won’t do anything about these issues.”
According to one resident, there was no hot water in the complex for two days several months ago.
The individual said they called an answering service that is responsible for dispatching maintenance personnel. The answering service allegedly told the individual that having no hot water was “not an emergency.” The next day, a maintenance worker was dispatched and restored hot water to residents. The complex does not have on-site management or maintenance.
The resident also said thermostats were taken off water heaters, claiming that could allow them to over-heat water and burn residents. The person said several emails were sent to management regarding issues at the complex, but never they received a reply.
Among the complaints from residents were a flea outbreak in one hallway, a lack of general cleanliness, bed bugs and other issues.
One resident said the recent bedbug outbreak in an apartment required management to call pest control to treat the apartment the outbreak.
“We had three bed bug treatment guys out here for one apartment,” the resident said. “It looked like the Ghostbusters showed up.”
A resident added that several apartments had flooded due to broken pipes, increasing the possibility of mold, and every time they do laundry in the complex’s washing machine, their clothes “smell like sewer.”
“I’ve kind of washed my hands of trying to help this place out any more,” the resident said. “I peeled back a seal in the washing machine and just about started gagging. Brown stuff. The cleanliness in this place is absolutely ridiculous.”
A representative from GLD Management, which oversees the complex and several dozen others in Michigan, said Friday the company was unaware of any complaints or other issues at its New Lothrop apartments.
The representative, who did not give their name, urged any resident with issues or complaints to email corporate management at contactgldmanagement@gldmanagement.com.
“We were unaware of this in our corporate office,” the representative said. “We want to take good care of our tenants and we want to get these issues addressed. We will absolutely get this taken care of.”
