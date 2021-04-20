OWOSSO — The city is hoping to receive some federal funding toward the purchase of a new police cruiser.
A public hearing has been set for 7:30 p.m. May 3 during the regular Owosso City Council meeting, at the request of Public Safety Director Kevin Lenkart.
The hearing will give residents a chance to comment on the city’s proposal to apply for grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a portion of the cost of purchasing a new police vehicle for the Owosso Police Department. The hearing is a required part of the grant application process.
The city is eligible for up to 35-percent federal assistance with the purchase, meaning Owosso could receive a grant of up to $17,50. The city would pay the remaining cost.
