MAPLE GROVE TWP. — Bob Roach was the winner of Thursday night’s drawing; he chose No. 49 but under that card was the King of Hearts.
Roach took home a consolation prize of $25.
The next drawing is at 8 p.m. Thursday at Big Joe’s at Layton Corners. Tickets are $1 and are available at Auto Tech Specialists and Tip N Point; New Lothrop; Bauman Brothers Auto Parts, Layton Corners; and Golden Comb, Montrose.
Participants are not required to be present to win. The proceeds from the raffle are given to the EMS staff annually as a bonus.
