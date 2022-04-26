GLR celebrates grand opening of new building

LAINGSBURG — Though it’s been a concern for several months now, having been completed towards the tail-end of 2021, the Greater Laingsburg Recycling Center didn’t have its “grand opening” until Sunday. And there are good and cogent reasons for that.
“It’s an unheated building, so the middle of December wasn’t the best time to hold an event like that,” Ellen Link said.
Link is one of the original members of the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers — meaning she’s been on board since the group’s founding in 1989. She said that, while not a traditionally timely grand opening, Sunday’s event was nevertheless an excellent opportunity to celebrate the new facility and the stability it provides for GLR and its mission going forward.
For the past 30-plus years the collective has been coordinating area recycling drives. An outbuilding along Roosevelt Row north of Grand River Road in downtown Laingsburg had been used as a storage space and a means of shelter for volunteers for much of that span. After its demolition by the city due to its dilapidated condition, the GLR’s future was, for a moment, in some doubt.
Following a community forum in January 2020, the wheels to construct a new recycling center — a purpose-built facility that would not only provide shelter from the elements, but also allow the GLR to bale and store large quantities of recyclables until they were ready for sale and transport — was set in motion.
The resulting 2,400-square-foot building at 7500 Woodbury Road — on property owned by Laingsburg Community Schools — seems certain to ensure that the spirit of waste reduction stays alive and well in the area for many years to come.
Sunday’s event was part thanksgiving, part open house, showering those community members who helped make the center a reality with gratitude, and providing those who were previously unfamiliar with the GLR an opportunity to learn about their services. There were speeches, refreshments and live music.
Link said she felt that the event “went great,” appreciating the turnout and the enthusiasm that attendees brought.
She is sanguine about the GLR’s future, noting a recent uptick in new-blood volunteerism and general engagement — important for an organization heavy on septugenarians.
The next Greater Laingsburg Recycling drive is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. May 3.
Materials accepted include: Newspaper and phone books; tin and scrap metal; aluminum (separate); corrugated cardboard (include brown paper bags here); boxboard; mixed office paper and junk mail; magazines; books; No. 1 plastics, clear and transparent green or blue only (bottles and jars — no clamshells, takeout, berries and salad containers); No. 2 plastics (milk jugs/cloudy separated from solid color containers); No. 5 “tub” plastics (yogurt, sour cream, etc.); household batteries (separate into regular, rechargeable, lithium and button); glass bottles and jars (all colors); electronics ($5 fee for flat screens); empty inkjets from Canon, Brother and HP; and dental care products (toothbrushes, spent toothpaste tubes, floss containers).
The GLR doesn’t accept plastic bags or polystyrene/styrofoam; the latter is accepted at the St. Johns Lions Club, Meridian Township and East Lansing sites. Meijer, Kroger and Walmart also take bags.
For more information, call (517) 651-2005, or (517) 651-6437.
