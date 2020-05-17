Returning to form

OVID — Ovid native Bob Neil — who was the victim of a January 2018 assault in Lansing by two men with baseball bats that left him in a coma for two months — compared his latest ordeal after the attack to being kidnapped and tortured in early-80s Nicaragua, where he was electrocuted by his captors.
“There was a Spanish word they kept saying, venganza (revenge). What they wanted was for me to pay them and supposedly I could get out of there,” Neil said of his experience working as a photographer covering the Nicaraguan civil war. “We got somebody from the state department involved, and they came in and got us out. I guess I can live with that.”
But Neil said that experience pales in comparison to the attack that left him in a coma for two months — though it is similar.
After waking from the coma, Neil eventually learned he was lucky to be alive. Doctors initially thought that if Neil did survive, he would be in a vegetative state, and signed a “do not resuscitate” (DNR) order.
A conservatorship company had taken control of Neil’s finances and property. His bank accounts were drained and everything he owned — except for his house — was sold, including expensive photography equipment that Neil used in his photography business.
Not that the conservatorship didn’t try — it took a Clinton County Judge to stop the attempted sale of Neil’s home.
“One-third of my property, maybe a little more, has not been accounted for,” Neil said. Neil has improved physically though, he said, with his cognitive ability showing remarkable improvement in the last six months.
“The doctors have been amazed,” Neil said. “I’m getting back with it again, which I’m happy about. A little faster reaction time with things I’m thinking about.
“It’s been hard,” he continued, “but I’m getting back to myself before all this happened.”
He did have a setback last fall, when he fell down the stairs in his home and broke his hip. He blamed the fall on dizziness from the various medications he takes.
“It’s still sore and I have pains, but I can’t complain,” Neil said.
Neil said that the conservatorship company still has approximately $1,000 of his seized funds. He wants to use them to purchase a vehicle, but the company won’t release them without first approving any potential sale.
“It feels like when I was released from the guardianship, I entered a swamp,” Neil said. “And now it feels like I’m surrounded by snakes.”
But everything else Neil owned was sold, and he said that the conservatorship company has sold numerous valuable items, including a Rolex watch that belonged to his father.
“My dad wore that watch one time. He was afraid he would damage it working as an electrician. I only wore it once myself. I was worried about getting robbed. I still got robbed, it’s just the guardianship did it instead of thieves.”
Additionally, two pistols are not accounted for in documentation he has received. Those handguns, both foreign-produced, have not been re-registered by anyone in Michigan, Neil said, and he worries about whoever has them and what they could be used for.
Neil has not been able to retain legal representation to recoup his losses in civil proceedings.
Nonetheless, Neil is pleased that he is home and recovering. He said he has received help from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office, which he is grateful for, to assist him in getting approved for Social Security. But that is the only income he is currently receiving.
Neil points to his experience in Nicaragua, when he was kidnapped by Nicaraguan Sandinista-aligned troops, and believes it has prepared him for anything else that happens to him.
“At least I made it home and didn’t end up in the trench next to the village where they were burying people,” Neil said. “I got most of my stuff back. There was one lens I didn’t get back, though.”
