OVID — Four candidates are competing for three open seats on the Ovid City Council Nov. 3.
Incumbents Larry Ordiway and Mary Perrien are going up against challengers Lyle Perrien II (Mary Perrien’s nephew) and Eric Starn for the four-year, nonpartisan seats.
In their responses to questions by The Argus-Press, all four candidates said the biggest issue facing the city is managing the city budget in the wake of declining revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Aging infrastructure was another cited concern.
What follows is biographical information for each candidate along with their answers to questions, in alphabetical order.
Larry Ordiway
Ordiway, 72, has served for 18 years on the Ovid City Council. Ordiway retired after 29 years as the owner and operator of L and G Excavating In Ovid. He studied at Ovid High School.
What is the biggest challenge facing Ovid and how would you tackle it?
“The issues facing the city will be funding aging infrastructure and budget cuts due to COVID-19. Our water mains, storm sewer and sanitary sewer are showing their age and will need repair or replacement in the near future.”
What makes you the best candidate for Ovid City Council?
“I have served on the cemetery board for 16 years and on the cemetery committee since the city took over Maple Grove Cemetery. I was instrumental in purchasing the property to expand Maple Grove cemetery and in negotiations for the Memorial Healthcare building. I serve on the parks and recreation committee and have been working on the bathroom project at Veterans Field. My experience in the excavating business is helpful to the Department of Public Works and with purchasing heavy equipment. I have 18 years of experience serving on the village and city councils.”
Lyle Perrien II
Perrien II, 29, currently serves on the Ovid Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. He is currently a stay-at-home dad. A graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School, Perrien II has studied at Baker College.
What is the biggest challenge facing Ovid and how would you tackle it?
“I would have to say the biggest issue for the city is how to overcome the hit to the budget due to the COVID pandemic. In the past, the city of Ovid has received revenue sharing from the state of Michigan, which means the state shares a percentage of state sales tax with cities, villages, and townships. With the economy on the decline these past months the state is receiving less revenue from the sales tax, which in turn means they will have less to share with Cities like ours. This is going to have significant repercussions to the city of Ovid’s budget. We will have to tighten the budget and spend wisely.”
What makes you the best candidate for Ovid City Council?
“Ovid is very near and dear to my heart. I come from a big family who have all lived in Ovid for our entire lives. I am raising my own family here now and want my children to be proud of the city they grew up in, just like I am. The current council ranges from age 73 to 42, with the average age of 56. I would like to be the voice of the younger generation of Ovid.”
Mary Perrien
Perrien, 53, has served on the Ovid City Council since she was appointed in November 2017. She has worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Ovid for the past 27 years. She is a 1985 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate who studied at Chadron State College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1990.
What is the biggest challenge facing Ovid and how would you tackle it?
“We will be facing budget cuts and a likely decrease in revenue sharing from the State due to COVID-19. Ovid’s aging infrastructure combined with the pandemic economy creates our biggest challenge. The S.A.W. grant will be completed at the end of 2020 and the data we get from the program will show areas in our stormwater and wastewater systems that will need attention.
“The city must also plan the funding for the replacement of water service lines to residential homes that contain lead, keeping up with the state of Michigan’s lead and copper rule. We will need to spend wisely and utilize grants to meet the challenge.”
What makes you the best candidate for Ovid City Council?
“I have been serving on city council since November of 2017, when I was appointed to fill a vacant seat. I have never missed a meeting; regular, special, or committee. I am serving on the Ovid Parks and Recreation Committee, Cemetery Committee and am the appointed council member on the Planning Commission. I am involved with the Carriage Days Festival, am secretary of the Lions Club and president of the Rural Letter Carriers Association of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties. I am blessed to have 39 kids (and counting) call me Aunt Mary. I am running for a trustee position on City Council so that those kids, and all others will be able to enjoy a safe and financially stable community.”
Eric Starn
This is the first political office Starn, 43, has sought. He is a geographic information science specialist in the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, a post he has held for the past seven years. Starn holds a bachelor’s degree in geographic information science and urban planning from Michigan State University.
What is the biggest challenge facing Ovid and how would you tackle it?
“One of the immediate and pressing challenges for families and businesses in our community is the current world pandemic and the effect that it will have on their lives. Another challenge is the development and execution of the city’s master plan to help deal with future growth and infrastructure needs.
If elected, I would assist in working on ways to keep the community safe and healthy with an eye on the future. We will build a plan to help protect families and work to invest in our community to create growth and development.”
What makes you the best candidate for Ovid City Council?
“As a husband and father, I have called the city of Ovid my home for the last 22 years. I am also a member of the city’s planning commission as well as the vice president of the Ovid Carriage Days festival. It would be an honor to use my unique knowledge of being an active member of this great community. With my degree in GIS and urban planning from Michigan State University, I could assist in facilitating trends in technology to maintain relevance for future growth and needs of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.