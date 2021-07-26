MSP arsonist faces prison term in separate case

CORUNNA — An Ovid man who burned down the Owosso Michigan State Police post in 2002 and is currently facing numerous felony charges for allegedly spraying lighter fluid on himself and a Durand woman and threatening to kill her pleaded guilty Friday to several charges, and now faces a substantial prison sentence.
Donald Kissner, 39, admitted to waking up naked in a bathtub in August 2020 after a night of consuming alcohol and ecstasy with several other individuals, then going outside a Durand residence and spraying lighter fluid on himself and the victim’s vehicle, while threatening to light a victim on fire.
Stewart set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10.
Kissner also said that after his arrest for those acts, he wrote two letters to the victim offering her payment in exchange for the woman changing her testimony. Kissner explained to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart that he has a lawsuit pending, and was planning to use the proceeds from the suit to pay the woman.
He is apparently referring to a pending federal lawsuit filed against Durand police officers, a Memorial Healthcare doctor, and Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Chris Brown.
Kissner also filed a separate federal lawsuit against the victim that has already been thrown out of court.
“He comes running out naked (and) screaming, saying, ‘Someone call 911.’ Well, then he grabs lighter fluid, dousing himself in it and I get scared,” the victim said after the incident. “So I run to my car, he chases me saying, ‘B——, you came here, you’re in the middle of this now and you’re gonna die.’ He sprays lighter fluid on me and my car, saying, ‘I’m gonna blow you up.’ I took off fast in my car.”
Kissner was charged with felony counts of attempted murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and arson-preparation to burn property following the August 2020 incident, along with misdemeanor malicious destruction of personal property. He was later charged with two counts of bribing/intimidating a witness after the attempted bribe to the victim.
In return for Kissner’s guilty pleas, the attempted murder charge was dismissed, as well as one count of bribing/intimidating a witness and the malicious destruction charge.
Kissner was convicted of arson in 2004 for burning down the Owosso MSP post in April 2002. The post was located in the Flynn Building, at the intersection of M-52 and Bennington Road, south of Owosso, and housed several other businesses.
Within days of the blaze, police said it was “suspicious,” before ruling it an arson.
Kissner was charged more than a year later. He was convicted and sentenced by then-35th Circuit Court Judge Gerald Lostracco in September 2004 to the maximum term — 12 to 20 years in prison — and was ordered to pay $335,940.86 in restitution.
At Kissner’s sentencing, then-Shiawassee County Prosecutor Randy Colbry called the arson “an act of terrorism.”
Kissner appealed the sentence, which was reduced to a minimum of 11 years. He was eventually granted parole in 2018.
Circuit court records indicate Kissner still owes more than $340,000 in restitution.
At the time of the arson conviction in 2004, Kissner was already serving a prison sentence for unrelated charges of breaking and entering, and unlawful use of an automobile.
Kissner has numerous other felony convictions dating back to 2000, including breaking and entering, tampering with evidence, and attempted obstruction of justice.
The evidence tampering and obstruction of justice charges were the result of Kissner attempting to destroy evidence in the breaking and entering case by burning down the Owosso MSP post in 2002.
In addition, Michigan Department of Corrections online records indicate Kissner is still on parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.