FAIRFIELD TWP. — A meeting regarding the proposed 2020-21 Fairfield Township budget is set for 7 p.m. March, 13 at the township hall, 7988 W. Henderson Road, according to township Clerk Carolyn Long.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting. Those who require special assistance to attend are asked to contact Long at (989) 277-4826 at least 24 hours before the meeting.
For more information, visit fairfieldtwp.us.
