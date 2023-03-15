OVID — City of Ovid Police Chief Lisa Rousseau said she was at the city’s Feb. 13 council meeting when she received a message for all available officers to come to Michigan State University, where an active shooter incident was underway.
Rousseau, along with Officer Jaclyn Allen, made their way to the university’s campus, where a gunman, Anthony McRae, had killed three students and sent five more to the hospital. Rousseau told the council that while she was armed with a rifle, the rifle didn’t have the necessary modifications for a nighttime incident.
“We didn’t have the tools to do the job effectively,” Rousseau said. “Moving at night, without a (light mount), you don’t have confidence in where you’re firing your rifle.”
At Monday’s City of Ovid Council meeting, Rousseau urged the council to ensure that the department had the right tools it needs for similar incidents. The council obliged, unanimously approving the purchase of four rifles for approximately $2,500 each for the police department.
City of Ovid Treasurer Liza Kusnier said the money will come from the city’s reserve funds. While more details still are set to be ironed out through the city’s Police Committee, Rousseau said the idea was that officers will themselves fund a portion of the purchases through bi-weekly deductions from their payroll over the span of one year.
Rousseau said the department currently has three full-time officers and two part-time officers, and the department doesn’t have enough rifles for all its staff in times of need.
The new rifles will come with an optic, a rifle sling and weapon-mounted light.
“The rifles serve a special purpose different than a handgun and we need to have the tools to do our job quickly, safely and effectively,” Rousseau said.
“In 2023, there are more school shootings than ever before, and we need all available cops ready for calls,” she said, as she made her case for purchasing the weapons. “The threat of school shootings and workplace violence is not going away, and I’d be falling short if I didn’t argue that my department all need rifles. It could pop off any day, and one rifle in one hand won’t be as effective as two or three.”
Rousseau told the council that she received a call from U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Lansing, and a letter from state Rep. Julie Brixie, D-Okemos, both expressing their appreciation for the department’s actions during the MSU shooting, in which Rousseau and Allen partnered with deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to help clear McDonel Hall.
Councilmembers Eric Starn and Mallory Olger expressed their support for Rousseau’s proposal.
“They need the equipment they need, and the pay plan sounds great,” Starn said.
“If I don’t have the tools to do the job correctly, I can’t do the job directly,” Olger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.