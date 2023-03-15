OVID — City of Ovid Police Chief Lisa Rousseau said she was at the city’s Feb. 13 council meeting when she received a message for all available officers to come to Michigan State University, where an active shooter incident was underway.

Rousseau, along with Officer Jaclyn Allen, made their way to the university’s campus, where a gunman, Anthony McRae, had killed three students and sent five more to the hospital. Rousseau told the council that while she was armed with a rifle, the rifle didn’t have the necessary modifications for a nighttime incident.

