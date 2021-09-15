OWOSSO — Owosso Lions Club members are inviting the public to an open house set for 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bentley Park pavilion.
Refreshments will be served. Members will discuss their community activities and are eager to hear residents’ ideas for future service projects.
The club is also seeking to expand membership. Those interested in becoming a Lion but who are unable to attend the open house, may call Randy at (989) 666-0277.
