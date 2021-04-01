Arthur honored for sales achievement

LANSING — Edward J. Arthur of Ovid, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Cabinet.
This distinction recognizes Arthur’s high achievement in the sales of financial products to meet families’ protection, savings and retirement needs. Arthur ranks among the organization’s top representatives nationwide.
Arthur’s office is at 9790 E. M 21. Contact Arthur at (989) 834-3300 for more information.
