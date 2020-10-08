VICTOR TWP. — An Elsie man was arrested by Clinton County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a brief standoff with police Tuesday morning.
Police responded to an Ovid residence in response to a domestic call on Parker Road in Victor Township. Upon arrival, a man and woman were involved in an argument.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Edward Wright, 51, had a handgun and fired shots as police approached, before running into the residence. The woman then ran to police.
Police contacted Wright through a negotiator, and he surrendered after a short time.
A warrant was issued for Wright’s arrest Tuesday on 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13) by Clinton County prosecutors.
Wright was arraigned on the CSC-1 counts Wednesday before Magistrate Dan Skorich and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $500,000, according to online court records.
It is unclear whether the standoff is related to those charges. No charges have been filed related to the standoff.
His next scheduled court appearances are 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for a probable cause conference and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 for a preliminary examination.
