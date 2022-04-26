OVID — A Chili Cook-off will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday at the United Church of Ovid.
The night will sponsor good food, a silent auction and a “fun time with purpose for a great cause,” a press release states. Proceeds will help support summer church camp scholarships.
There will be hot dogs available for non-chili eaters.
To sign up your chili recipe, call the church office at 834-5958.
Due to health and food regulations, the church is offering the use of its licensed kitchen for contestants to come and prepare their chili. The kitchen will be open during office hours from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday and Thursday.
