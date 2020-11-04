OVID — Larry Ordiway, Mary Perrien and Eric Starn have won three open seats on the Ovid City Council, each carrying four-year terms.
In Tuesday’s election, incumbent Mary Perrien was the top vote-getter, with 432 votes (34.07 percent), while incumbent Ordiway earned 316 votes (24.92 percent) and challenger Eric Starn won 273 votes (21.53 percent).
The fourth candidate, challenger Lyle Perrien II, did not win a seat, earning 247 votes (19.48 percent).
Previously, all four candidates said the biggest issue facing the city is managing the city budget in the wake of declining revenues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Aging infrastructure was another cited concern.
Ordiway, 72, has served for 18 years on the Ovid City Council. Ordiway retired after 29 years as the owner and operator of L and G Excavating In Ovid. He studied at Ovid High School. He has served on the cemetery board for 16 years and is a longtime member of the cemetery committee.
Mary Perrien, 53, has served on the Ovid City Council since she was appointed in November 2017. She has worked as a rural carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Ovid for the past 27 years. She is a 1985 Ovid-Elsie High School graduate who studied at Chadron State College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University in 1990.
Perrien serves on the Ovid Parks and Recreation Committee, Cemetery Committee and is the appointed council member on the Planning Commission. She is involved with the Carriage Days Festival, and serves as secretary of the Lions Club and president of the Rural Letter Carriers Association of Clinton and Shiawassee Counties.
This was the first political office Starn, 43, sought. He is a geographic information science specialist in the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, a post he has held for the past seven years. Starn holds a bachelor’s degree in geographic information science and urban planning from Michigan State University.
Starn is a member of the city’s planning commission as well as the vice president of the Ovid Carriage Days festival.
All council seats are nonpartisan.
