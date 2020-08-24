SCIOTA TWP. — A 31-year-old Ovid woman died this morning as the result of a traffic crash near Laingsburg Sunday evening, according to Michigan State Police.
The driver, whose identity has not yet been released, was traveling south on Woodbury Road near Laingsburg when she lost control of her vehicle, according to a tweet by MSP Bay Region.
“The vehicle left the roadway and overturned in the treeline,” the tweet said. “The driver was ejected.”
In a followup tweet, MSP confirmed the woman had passed away due to her injuries.
“The driver was transported to a hospital in Lansing and immediately rushed into surgery,” according to the tweet. “She later succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates alcohol, lack of safety belt use, and excessive speed are believed to be factors in this fatal traffic crash.”
