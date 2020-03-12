Saying thanks to many

OVID — The 64-year-old man who returned the $43,000 in cash he found in an ottoman he bought at a thrift store in January said he is still overwhelmed by the response he’s gotten from people in his community and around the world.
Since word got out about his Good Samaritan deed, Howard Kirby has been on the receiving end of many generous acts and words of appreciation. For starters, the roof on his house has been replaced and he believes he has received enough donations to pay off the mortgage on his house.
“I never expected any of this. It was just the right thing to do,” Kirby said Wednesday. “What pleases me the most is being able to talk about my faith in Christ to people all over the world.”
The hullabaloo isn’t quite over. Most recently, Ovid resident Sarah Thomas on Tuesday visited Kirby at his home to present him with a check for $600, which the education consultant had raised through a Gofundme account.
“I was so glad to get a chance to meet him and give him a big hug and say thank you so much,” Thomas said. “He’s a super-humble guy.
“When I heard about what he did in a ‘People’ magazine article, I thought, ‘He needs to be rewarded somehow,” she said. “‘He gave away the money and just walked away from it. We have to do something for him.’”
“I’m just so thankful for what (Thomas) has done,” Kirby said. “She seems like a wonderful girl.”
Coming up at 2 p.m. March 21 is an event at the Bannister ZCBJ Hall, 401 E. Main St., to give Kirby a chance to thank the community for their outpouring of appreciation.
At the event, Canadian Jay Tyrrell is going to present Kirby with a check for about $10,000 — the money raised for Kirby through a Gofundme account Tyrrell set up after he’d heard about Ovid’s Good Samaritan.
“I just want a chance to say thank you to people,” Kirby said. “This has reestablished my faith in human nature.”
For details, or to help supply refreshments at the event, call the event host, Kirby’s daughter Sarah Southwell, at (616) 597-6508 or find her on Facebook.
Kirby had purchased a living room set and other items at the Habitat For Humanity ReStore in Owosso Township in early January. Then his daughter-in-law found $43,170 tucked inside the cushion of an ottoman that was among the furniture Kirby had purchased.
A few days later, Kirby was back at the ReStore, handing over every last dollar retrieved from the cushion to the person who had donated the furniture, having no idea there was treasure hidden within it.
Kirby did it despite an attorney advising him he had no legal obligation to return the cash.
The donor, a Corunna resident, had inherited the money from her grandfather, a General Motors retiree and frugal man who always paid in cash.
The fact Kirby could have kept the $43,000 — but gave it back anyway — propelled the news story across Michigan, the U.S., Europe, Australia and elsewhere.
“Just their acknowledgment of me for doing something right, people saying thank you and shaking my hand, was more than enough,” Kirby said. “I’ll remember this for the rest of my life.”
