OVID — Michigan State Police Thursday confirmed there is an ongoing investigation involving Dr. David Huff, after troopers were seen removing rubber totes from Huff’s Ovid medical office, 9900 W. M-21, Thursday morning.
“I can confirm that we were at that location this morning,” MSP Lt. Lizabeth Rich said in an email. “It is an ongoing investigation with the MSP Diversion unit. The case has not gone to a prosecutor yet and they are still working on putting the case together. I asked for them to advise when the case goes to the prosecutor for review.”
A message on Huff’s office answering machine said the office does not accept phone messages.
Representatives from Memorial Healthcare declined comment.
“Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we have no public comment at this time,” Thomas E. Kurtz, vice president and Chief information officer, said in an email.
According to the MSP website, the Diversion Investigative Unit investigates “medical professionals suspected of illegally distributing controlled substances.”
This is not the first time the MSP has investigated the physician.
Huff, and several other area doctors, was charged in 2009 after a sting by the Mid-Michigan Area Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) alleging he and other area doctors had been inappropriately distributing the narcotic painkiller hydrocodone (Vicodin).
Huff pleaded guilty two counts of pharmaceutical violation and one count of license prescription violation.
Huff initially was charged with six felonies, three of which were dismissed following a 66th District Court preliminary exam and a fourth was dropped by then-Prosecutor Randy Colbry. The remaining felonies later were dropped in exchange for the misdemeanor plea.
Huff eventually was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and have his conviction set aside through a process known as nolle prosequi.
Huff paid $25,000 in fines for the civil infractions, which were based on admissions of inappropriately distributing the narcotic painkiller hydrocodone (Vicodin).
In 2009, Huff was named Memorial Healthcare’s Margaret S. Gulick Humanitarian of the Year, in part for his work with the Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic. He remains a member of the board of the clinic.
