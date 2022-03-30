Ovid-area man falls
60 feet to his death
in western Michigan
OCEANA COUNTY (AP) — A commercial tree-trimmer from the Ovid area died Tuesday when he fell between 60 feet to 70 feet from a tree, Michigan State Police said.
The 60-year-old man died at the scene in Claybanks Township west of Rothbury, police said. Police did not immediately release his name. The fall occurred around 12:45 p.m., police said.
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.
