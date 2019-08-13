OVID — The Middlebury United Methodist Church will hold two Ice Cream Social events, and the public is invited to attend.
The Ice Cream Socials will be held from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday and Aug. 23 at the church, located at 8100 W. Hibbard Rd., in Ovid.
The church will offer hot dogs, a sundae bar and desserts. A free will offering will be used for missions and individuals are encouraged to donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.