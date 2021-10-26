OVID — Officials are still seeking input from residents on how they feel about the city and changes they might like to see.
The city mailed out a 17-question survey to residents Oct. 8 and posted the survey online as well. In a Facebook post Oct. 19 — facebook.com/CityofOvid — officials reminded people there was still time to provide input.
“The city of Ovid in conjunction with Planning Commission developed this survey to help engage the community and create a baseline of information of what the community’s wants and needs are,” city council member Eric Starn said via email. “This survey can then be used in the future to help quantify the city’s progress or regress.”
The questions offer residents five choices from very satisfied to very disatisfied on peoples’ perceptions of Ovid as a place to live, to raise children and to work, as well as safety, police, fire, roads, parks and the downtown.
Others ask when people want to receive water bills, whether quality of life in the city is improving, whether people have children, their highest-priority issue and how they obtain their news.
A comment section offers a chance for open-ended thoughts.
“This initial survey will run approximately for 30 days and our intention is to make the results of this survey available to the public around the first of the upcoming year,” Starn said. “The data we receive from our survey is intended to enable the city to plan and create future growth and improvement for our community. This will be done with the creation and development of a Community Improvements Plan.”
The city created the electronic version of the survey with a Stormwater, Asset Management and Wastewater grant from the state using a new GIS software suite. The electronic survey can be found at: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e962198e70c149518322b6ed 3cbbdd98?fbclid=IwAR2UTYEMCE2sl-P7IggdHPcJZtbD6QcS01ir s4FLSYN8a3ollGcUV_6am5Y.
