Missing horse found in Ovid, returned to owner

OVID — A horse has been reunited with its owner after it was found walking unattended along McBride Road Tuesday morning.
The light brown mare was reported on the loose abut 7 a.m. About 10:30 a.m., officials requested helping finding the owner, via a post on the city of Ovid’s Facebook page.
“This older light brown mare was found walking on the rails for trails on McBride Road in Ovid,” the post read. “If you’re missing this horse, contact Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.”
The Facebook post was shared 143 times and by 1:38 p.m. Tuesday the city posted that the owner had been found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.