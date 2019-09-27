OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services is taking applications for the commodity supplemental food program.
Those 60 and older with incomes up to 130 percent of the guidelines are eligible. In addition, you must include the cost of your Medicare if you are drawing Social Security. Children under the age of 6 who are not part of WIC no longer are eligible for the program.
Criteria include the following limits: one person, $16,237 in income; two people, $21,983; three people, $27,729. Each additional person increases $5,746.
Distribution begins from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the CACS office, 1845 Corunna Ave.
For more information, call (989) 723-3115.
